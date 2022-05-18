LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying four people accused of participating in retail theft across the valley.

According to police, on multiple dates, the suspects entered retail stores at several locations and grabbed large amounts of merchandise before running out of the stores through the emergency exits.

Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying four people accused of participating in retail theft across the valley. (LVMPD)

Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying four people accused of participating in retail theft across the valley. (LVMPD)

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Organized Retail Crime Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictments processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.