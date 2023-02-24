LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying a suspect from a December 2022 shooting.

On Dec. 30, 2022, two innocent bystanders were shot in the 4500 block of East Charleston Boulevard. Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described by police as a thin-built Black male, last seen wearing a black and white sweater, black pants, and a black beanie.

Anyone with any information about the suspect or the shooting is asked to contact LVMPD detectives at 725-217-8116. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on their website.