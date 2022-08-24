LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for help in finding missing 75-year-old Rock Stanley.

Stanley was last seen Tuesday morning at around 5 a.m. near the 2700 block of Kyle Canyon Road.

He was last seen wearing a yellow jacket, grey shorts, and a blue backpack. He is described as white, 5 feet 9 inches, 183 pounds, with hazel eyes and grey hair.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907, or at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.