LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arrested a woman Wednesday who they said burglarized a home belonging to a professor killed in the mass shooting at UNLV.

Naoko Takemaru, 69, was an associate professor of Japanese Studies. She was one of three professors killed in the Dec. 6 shooting on UNLV’s campus.

On Dec. 26, 2023, at around 1 p.m., one of Takemaru’s neighbors reported a burglary at a residence in the 3900 block of Deer Haven Court. The neighbor told police they saw a woman entering the home and taking items from the home to a nearby vehicle.

The neighbor said the woman, whose face was covered, got into a car with two men who also had their faces covered, documents said.

Police said they found open cabinets and medicine cabinets throughout the home, documents said.

Investigators identified Bianca Hernandez, 30, as the suspect in the burglary. Detectives learned she made posts online that showed intent to sell the property taken during the burglary, police said in a news release.

Bianca Hernandez, 30, faces several charges in connection to a December burglary. (KLAS)

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department took Hernandez into custody on Jan. 2. She faces charges of residential burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and two counts of buying/possessing/receiving stolen property.

She was being held at the Clark County Detention Center. Her next court appearance was scheduled for Jan. 4.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Southeast Patrol

Investigations Section by phone at 702-828-8242, or by email at SEACPD@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on their website.