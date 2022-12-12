LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arrested a 47-year-old woman in connection with the Dec. 8 death of her boyfriend, according to a Monday news release.

Rotesha Battle was found at an apartment in the 0 block of North Pecos Road around 10:45 p.m. after officers received a report of a stabbing, police said.

Officers found her boyfriend inside the apartment suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives found that the victim and Battle were in an argument during which Battle took a knife and stabbed him, they said.

Battle was being held in the Clark County Detention Center Monday on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon.

The victim has not yet been identified. No other details were released.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, email homicide@lvmpd.com, or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.