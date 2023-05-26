LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have arrested a teenager who now faces charges of murder with a deadly weapon following a drive-by shooting in April which left one woman dead, according to a report.

The Criminal Apprehension Team arrested a 16-year-old boy on May 24 in connection with a drive-by shooting near Valley View Boulevard and Cactus Avenue.

He was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall and faces one charge of murder with a deadly weapon and two charges of attempted murder.

According to Metro, a woman was walking with other people at around 8:57 p.m. on April 23 near the 3400 block of Bella Lante Avenue when someone in an unknown vehicle shot her.

The vehicle had fled before Metro officers arrived. The woman was taken to University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The woman was later identified as 43-year-old Shawna McCowan. Her cause of death was a gunshot wound to her torso and neck.

Metro police did not identify the teen who was arrested.

Anyone with any more information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD

Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To

remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or on their website.