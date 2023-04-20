LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A suspect accused in a string of carjackings and casino robberies was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on Thursday.

The suspect was identified as Dshante Styles, 33, a felon with a lengthy criminal history in Las Vegas, police said.

The string of robberies first occurred on Nov. 16, in Henderson and Las Vegas.

Styles is accused of eight armed robberies, two of which were described as armed robbery carjackings, and six casino robberies.

On April 18, police said they found a stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of Silverado Ranch Boulevard, which they believe was used by Styles during one of the casino robberies earlier that day.

Officers said Styles ran away when approached, managing to escape. He later was positively identified.

When officers arrested Styles on Thursday, they said they also found a gun in his possession. He was jailed at the Clark County Detention Center and appeared in court later Thursday. He is scheduled to return to court Friday on a charge of domestic battery.

Styles faces several charges, including six counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, 11 counts of burglary with a deadly weapon and five counts of grand larceny auto.

Police also added that Styles previously served a prison sentence for the same type of crimes, including a conviction for robbery in Nevada in 2008 and two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon in 2009.