LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arrested a suspect Tuesday evening after human remains were found in a barrel that afternoon.

Ryan Bentley, 43, was arrested just after 8:30 p.m. near Tenaya Way and Washington Avenue on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon.

The victim was reported missing on Nov. 3, nearly a month before the remains were found in a barrel near Palm Street and East Quail Avenue. Bentley was “quickly” identified as a victim following the discovery of the remains, police said.

The identification of the victim and their cause of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.