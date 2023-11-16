LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man faces an open murder charge following a deadly stabbing near downtown Las Vegas, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Lazaro Hernandez, 30, was arrested by police on Nov. 16 and taken to the Clark County Detention Center and faces a charge of open murder involving a deadly weapon, according to police.

The incident occurred on Nov. 15 at 3:35 p.m. after police received a report of an unresponsive man in the 800 block of Searles Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard.

Officers found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound. A medical team pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The investigation led by LVMPD’s homicide department is ongoing.

The identification of the man, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released

by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.