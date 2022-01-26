Las Vegas police arrest serial armed robber

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police arrested a 38-year-old man who robbed various stories across the valley in the past week.
George Solano Perez robbed various shoe, discount fashion, and video game stores over the past seven days, police said.
Metro’s police robbery detectives were able to track Perez just moments after his final crime to the area of St. Louis and Maryland Pkwy.
Perez faces numerous charges, including robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary with a deadly weapon, and buying, selling, receiving stolen property.
Perez appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court for his bail hearing Wednesday afternoon, where the judge set bail of $180,000.