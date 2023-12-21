LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arrested a man they say stabbed and killed his girlfriend Wednesday evening.

On Dec. 20, at around 8 p.m., officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 3500 block of Mountain Valley Drive after a report of an “injured person.”

Arriving officers found a man, identified as 39-year-old Brandon Tenorio, and an unresponsive woman who was suffering from serious trauma and stab wounds. Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police said Tenorio got into a verbal fight with his girlfriend, the victim. During the argument, Tenorio allegedly stabbed her and hit her with a blunt object.

Brandon Tenorio, 39, faces a charge of open murder (LVMPD)

Detectives said another person was present at the residence during the incident and was “not allowed to leave by Tenorio.” They were able to get out of the residence and call the police.

Police arrested Tenorio and booked him into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, and kidnapping with a deadly weapon.

His initial court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 21 at 1:30 p.m.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released

by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.

For a list of local and state resources for domestic violence and abuse victims, visit this link.