LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man now faces open murder and arson charges after an elderly woman was killed in a mobile home fire in Logandale Monday.

According to police, on Jan. 8 at around 1:45 a.m., firefighters with the Moapa Valley Fire Department arrived at a mobile home in the 900 block of Lison Avenue in Logandale, Nevada after receiving a call that two people were trapped inside.

When crews arrived, the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters responded and began fire suppression measures before entering the home and finding the woman inside her shower.

Police said the woman was unresponsive and life-saving measures were performed, but medical personnel declared her dead on the scene.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrived and determined the cause of the fire to be “suspicious.”

Police detained 31-year-old Clifton Hall at the scene. During the investigation, detectives learned Hall intentionally started the fire knowing the victim was inside.

Clifton Hall, 31, faces several charges, including open murder and arson after a woman was killed in a Logandale fire. (LVMPD)

LVMPD officers arrested Hall and booked him into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder, arson in the first degree, and abuse of an older/vulnerable person with a deadly weapon.

He is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 10.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released

by the Clark County Coroner’s Office. Logandale is about 60 miles north of Las Vegas.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.