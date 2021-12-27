Las Vegas police arrest man in connection with August homicide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police arrested a man on a murder charge connected to a homicide investigation at a southeast Las Vegas apartment complex.

Edward Jones, 28, was booked at Clark County Detention Center on a single count of murder with a deadly weapon.

Officers were called to an apartment located in the 4800 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard, shortly after 8:30 a.m on August 11th for a shooting.

Police didn’t say why they believed Jones was responsible for this crime.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Donald Shields Jr, 30, from Las Vegas. He died of a gunshot wound of the head. The coroner ruled this as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.