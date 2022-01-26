Las Vegas police arrest man after airport argument over Spirit Airlines baggage fees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police arrested a man after he reportedly got into an argument with Spirit Airlines staff over their baggage policy.

Officers arrested Olalekan Oguntiba on charges of violating airport rules and resisting a public officer during the incident last week at Reid International Airport where he planned to fly to Cleveland, they said.

According to a police report, Oguntiba paid for Spirit’s additional baggage fee but continued to argue with gate staff.

Once officers approached the gate area, they advised Oguntiba to stop yelling they said, but “he persisted and as he approached the boarding area, he stated comments about the staff of Spirit Airlines being judged at the time of their ‘deaths,’” an officer wrote in the report.

Airline staff then denied Oguntiba boarding and police advised him he had to leave the airport.

Officers said Oguntiba refused to comply, and they detained him.

According to Spirit’s website, a carry-on bag and a checked bag declared at the gate for a route to Cleveland from Las Vegas each cost an additional $69.