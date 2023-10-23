Update: This article has been edited to correct the age of the victim.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested a man they said shot and killed an innocent bystander in a July shooting.

On July 15 at around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 9400 block of West Post Road, near S. Fort Apache and W. Sunset roads after reports of a shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned that friends had already taken the victim to a nearby hospital. He was identified as Bryce McKinney, 18, of North Las Vegas.

According to police, McKinney was hit by a stray bullet from a shooting that happened in the 9500 block of Rolling Thunder Ave, which is around 500 feet from where he was struck.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His cause of death was officially ruled as a gunshot wound to his abdomen and pelvis, and the manner of death is a homicide, Coroner’s office officials said.

Devin Mansch, 19, is accused of shooting and killing an innocent bystander in July. (LVMPD)

Through the investigation, detectives identified Devin Mansch, 19, as a suspect in a case. He was taken into custody by the Criminal Apprehension Team on Oct. 20.

Mansch was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, and four counts of discharging a gun into an occupied structure.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 24.