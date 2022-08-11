LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested a man accused in a road rage shooting in the southeast valley.

It happened on Wednesday around 4 p.m. on the I-15 near Silverado Rancho.

Marcus Herbert could face several charges including assault with the use of a deadly weapon, discharging a gun at an occupied vehicle, and driving without a valid driver’s license.

According to police, a woman reported that her car was hit by a gunman after which she called the police and gave them a description of the suspect.

Nevada Highway Patrol is currently investigating the shooting.