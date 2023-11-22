LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested eight people following a sex offender compliance check.

The eight arrested include Michael Hudson, 62; Scott Yates, 69; James Taper, 44; Curtis Holmes,

61; Cristian Serrano, 25; Brandon Johnson, 36; Hollie Martin, 62; Eldridge Brantley, 53

By the end of the operation, 742 sex offenders were contacted, resulting in the eight arrests for failure to obey sex offender registration laws.

The in-person operation took place between Nov. 6 through Nov. 10 throughout Clark County.

Sex offenders who are required to register must verify their address with law enforcement according to the tier assigned to them.

Tier 3 offenders are required to check in quarterly

Tier 2 offenders are required to check in bi-annually

Tier 1 offenders are required to check in annually

Police would like to remind the public that they can access Offender Watch, a website, and mobile app that provides access to the addresses of registered sex offenders in the area. The website and app can also be a great tool for parents to identify houses they may want their children to avoid.