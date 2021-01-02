Las Vegas police arrest 48 impaired drivers on New Year’s Eve

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly 50 individuals are spending the new year behind bars after being arrested for impairment on the last night of 2020.

Las Vegas police say they arrested 48 impaired drivers on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31.

379 stops, wrote 61 citations, and arrested 48 Impaired Drivers. #ZeroTolerance #StopDUI pic.twitter.com/ArMW7FZUSu — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) January 2, 2021

Police also conducted 379 traffic stops and wrote 61 citations, according to a tweet from the agency.

On Friday, the Nevada Highway Patrol noted 36 DUI arrests in a 12-hour period that started at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Metro Police reported 36 arrests on the Las Vegas Strip and Fremont Street on Dec. 31, and of those arrests, 10 were for felonies and 26 for misdemeanors.