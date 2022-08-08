DISCLAIMER: Viewers should be advised that the video below contains graphic content.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested three juveniles in connection to a violent smoke shop robbery that occurred on Wednesday.

Video credit: Johnny Nguyen

The robbery happened at the Smokestrom Smoke Shop on West Sahara near Decatur.

According to police, the owner of the smoke shop could be seen defending himself with an object which was captured on surveillance video.

The shop owner appeared to take matters into his own hands after one of the juveniles jumped the counter.

Credit: Johnny Nguyen

Credit: Johnny Nguyen

Credit: Johnny Nguyen

Credit: Johnny Nguyen

In the video, two juveniles are seen entering the store with masks on. One of the two suspects is then seen grabbing a mug with coins in it.

The juvenile is then seen reaching over to grab something else and then turning to leave the store in the video.

A second juvenile is seen jumping over the counter, at which point the shop owner is seen grabbing an object and stabbing the suspect several times.

Johnny Nguyen later identified as the owner spoke with 8 News Now after the robbery.

“I don’t think he planned on getting stabbed that day obviously, but if you try robbing a store you are taking a risk,” Nguyen said.

On Friday, 8 News Now reported that the juveniles seen in the video had been arrested. The suspect who was stabbed was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will now be forwarded to the Clark County District Attorney’s office for review.