LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As part of a joint effort, Las Vegas police and other area authorities have arrested 25 people for a variety of sex offenses and violent crimes.

The arrests were part of Operation Heat Wave which was held Aug. 14 through Sept. 8.

The individuals arrested were Michael Vargas, 33; Alfredo Cuevas, 59; Juan Cruz-Perez, 36;

Nico Perez, 33; Zachary Bolin, 38; Jacob Perkins, 19; Miguel Guerrero, 49; Leonard

Robertson, 40; Carlos Ramos, 41; Jules Sharpe, 31; Ervey Alaniz, 39; Kamal Jenkins, 24;

Duane Johnson, 30; Ricky Anderson, 60; Michael Sollenberger, 39; Cody Bame, 27; Taiku

Boyd, 50; Luis Cuellar, 41; Timothy Lebtich, 63; Carlos Castellon-Talavera, 53; Caleb Stotts,

20; Lisa White, 55; Dante Brown, 33; Randy Carter, 28; and Juan Valentin, 64.

The operation was a joint effort between the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sex Offender Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshals Service Nevada Violent Offender Task Force.

Those who may have been a victim of any of these subjects or have information about their

crimes are urged to contact the LVMPD by phone at 702-828-3111.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.