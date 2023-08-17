LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metropolitan police have arrested two people just days after a fight broke out between several juveniles outside an east valley business.

Renee Raimey Moszee, 22, faces two attempted murder charges, another person was also arrested for disorderly conduct in the case, according to police.

On Tuesday, shortly after 6:30 p.m., a fight involving 10 female juveniles broke out at the intersection of Boulder Highway and Missouri Avenue near Tropicana Avenue, according to police.

Las Vegas police are investigating a fight involving 10 female juveniles that broke out in front of a business in the east valley on Aug. 15, 2023. (KLAS)

Following the fight, some of the juveniles got into a car and allegedly hit several members of the other group of people, police told 8 News Now.

There were at least two people taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were able to find the car and detained several persons of interest on Tuesday night.

According to the Clark County Detention Center, Moszee is scheduled for a court hearing on Aug. 21.