LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police arrested an 18-year-old after he allegedly stabbed a man to death after an argument in the central Las Vegas valley.

Friday just before 10 p.m., Metro police received a report of a stabbing near the intersection of Churchill Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds, police said.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the victim was involved in an argument with the suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Wyatt Conway, when Conway allegedly stabbed the victim before leaving the scene.

Wyatt Conway, 18, faces charges of open murder (LVMPD/KLAS)

Conway was later arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for open murder. He is scheduled to make his initial appearance in court Sunday morning.