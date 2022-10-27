LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash near Harry Reid Airport that left a 71-year-old female driver dead.

It happened on Thursday, just after 3 p.m. along Eastern Avenue and Patrick Lane.

According to Metro police, the deadly crash involved three vehicles one of which was a stationary tractor-trailer.

According to officers, the driver of a Nissan X-Terra SUV took a left turn into the path of travel of a Toyota Matrix hatchback when the front of the SUV struck the front of the hatchback.

The driver of the hatchback then redirected and collided with the left side of the stationary tractor-trailer.

The driver of the SUV left the scene on foot after the crash but was later located by police.

Officers said the 42-year-old driver of the SUV showed signs of impairment and was arrested shortly afterward.

The driver of the hatchback, a 71-year-old woman, was taken to Sunrise hospital where she later died, police stated.

The driver’s death marks the 123rd traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2022.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.