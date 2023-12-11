LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police said multiple people were shot and killed in the northwest valley Monday morning.

Police were called to the 7500 block of Oso Blanca Road near Durango Drive and Veterans Memorial Highway at around 10:03 a.m., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Arriving officers found five people with gunshot wounds. Police say four people are dead, and one was taken to a local hospital.

Law enforcement taped off the Loreto & Palacio Apartments Monday afternoon, as police cruisers littered the complex’s parking lot. Investigators described the scene as contained, meaning that all police activity related to the shooting was limited to the inside of the complex.

Across from the complex sits Sandra Lee Thompson Middle School. School staff said the campus was self-imposing a soft lockdown, although investigators told them that the school was in no danger.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8newsnow.com for more information as it becomes available.