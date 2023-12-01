LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metropolitan police continue to search for a lone gunman after two people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting in the east valley.

It occurred on Friday, shortly after 5:30 p.m., near Charleston Boulevard and U.S. 95.

East Las Vegas valley shooting leaves 2 dead and 3 injured near Charleston Boulevard and U.S. 95. on Dec. 1, 2023. (KLAS)



The five people shot were identified by police as “unhoused.”

The three injured in the shooting have non-life-threatening injuries, police told 8 News Now.

As of 7:30 p.m., officers continued to search for the gunman.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.