LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend during a fight, according to Las Vegas police.

David Kashich, 62, was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and owning or possessing a gun as a prohibited person.

Police were called to the scene around 9:06 p.m. in the 800 block of Marble Avenue in Sandy Valley, where they arrested Kashich.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased. Her identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Detectives learned that the two had been in a dispute when Kashich allegedly shot the victim.

The victim’s death marks the second time this week police reported a woman was shot and killed during an argument with an intimate partner. On Tuesday, Jesus Navarrette allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend during an argument in their downtown Las Vegas home.

No other details were released. Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Anyone in a violent relationship or who knows anyone in a violent relationship should seek help immediately. For resources including shelter information, protection orders, and legal aid, visit this link.