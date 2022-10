Car into building 8000 block of South Durango Drive. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a crash following reports of a vehicle driving into a business near the southwest valley.

Officers responded to the scene at 8090 Durango Drive near Windmill Lane just before 2 p.m.

Three people were injured, and one of them was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story.