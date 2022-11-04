LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left one pedestrians dead in the east Las Vegas valley on Friday.

It happened near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway just after 6 p.m on Friday.

Metro police investigate multi-vehicle crash at Flamingo and Cambridge. (KLAS)

The road has been closed on East Flamingo in both directions from Claymont Street to South Maryland Parkway.

No other details have been released by police at this time.

Metro police investigate multi-vehicle crash at Flamingo and Cambridge. (KLAS)

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.