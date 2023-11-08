LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police said an 18-year-old shot and killed a man at a party in the northeast valley after he accused the victim of “hitting on” his girlfriend, according to an arrest report.

On Nov. 5, at around 2:20 p.m., officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were called to a residence in the 1600 block of North Betty Lane after reports of a shooting.

Arriving officers found a man, later identified as Maykool Regino-Perez, who was shot several times, according to the report. Medical personnel pronounced him dead on the scene.

Detectives spoke with a witness, who said she was hanging out with Regino-Perez at a party having drinks by a firepit, the report stated. She told police she invited a friend and gave her the address through Instagram. At around 1:20 a.m., the friend arrived with her boyfriend, identified as Mauricio Quinteros, 18, and two other unknown women.

Mauricio Quinteros, 18, faces a charge of open murder. (LVMPD)

A second witness told police that Quinteros seemed already drunk when he arrived, the report stated.

The first witness told police that at one point in the night, Quinteros approached Regino-Perez and “confronted him” about hitting on his girlfriend. Regino-Perez asked Quinteros if they could talk away from everyone and the group, including the witness and Quinteros’ girlfriend, walked to the side of the house, the report stated.

The witness told police Quinteros punched Regino-Perez in the face before he took out a gun and shot him, according to the report. After Regino-Perez fell to the ground, Quinteros continued to shoot him.

Quinteros fired between five to seven times, the witness told police.

Quinteros, his girlfriend, and the two unknown women then got into their car and left the party, the report stated.

The witness saw Quinteros and his girlfriend “in a dispute” during the party. Another party-goer told police that she saw Quinteros hitting his girlfriend, pulling her hair, and “placing his hands around her throat,” the report stated.

“Are we going to be acting like that?” the third witness heard Quinteros say as he allegedly grabbed his girlfriend around the neck. She described the couple as “toxic,” according to the report.

A records check showed Quinteros and his girlfriend were previously arrested for domestic battery against each other. One case involved Quinteros accusing his girlfriend of cheating on him and throwing her against a wall, the report stated.

At around 2:20 p.m. on Nov. 5, the LVMPD Criminal Apprehension Team located Quinteros and his girlfriend at the Westgate Resort and Casino. Officers found a gun on Quinterosa as they were arresting him.

Quinteros was arrested on a charge of open murder and a charge of open murder with the use of a deadly weapon. He remained at the Clark County Detention Center as of Wednesday.