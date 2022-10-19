Police arrested 15 men ranging in age from 20 to 68 after each of them allegedly tried to meet with minors for sex or prostitution. (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than a dozen men accused of trying to meet with minors for sex or prostitution were arrested in an undercover internet operation earlier this month.

Police arrested 15 men ranging in age from 20 to 68 on Oct. 7 and 8 after each of them allegedly arranged to meet with undercover law enforcement agents posing as minors online.

Those arrested include:

Joshua Casillas, 48

Michael Perry, 68

Matthew Gallegos, 39

Tyler Lovitt, 31

Michael Rich, 41

Fernando Garcia, 26

Kareem Hollins, 23

Carlos Tobler, 24

Mark Griffith, 36

Daniel Gutierrez, 28

Clarence Redic, 20

James Huber, 48

Dylan Hill, 24

Nathan Urbauer, 38

Bryan Aldana, 25

All men were booked into the Henderson Detention Center on charges including luring a minor with a computer to engage in sexual acts and soliciting a minor to engage in juvenile prostitution.

The operation was carried out by the Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force, the FBI, Henderson police, Las Vegas Metro police, and North Las Vegas police.

Officials are reminding parents to discuss the dangers of online chats and strangers with their children and to monitor children’s activity on social media and other online applications to keep them from being victimized by sex predators.

Anyone who may have been a victim of any of the men or has information about the crimes is urged to contact 702-828-3111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.