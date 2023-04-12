LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A total of 15 men have been arrested following a two-day multi-agency operation targeting online child sex predators across the Las Vegas Valley.

The undercover operation took place on April 6 and 7, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Those arrested were Nathan Foreman, 41; Cesar Martinez, 30; Ravinder Randhawa, 32;

Luis Douglas, 29; Devin Fox, 24; Dimitar Kolev, 22; Patrick Summary, 35; Angel De Jesus

Padilla-Garcia, 29; James Hernandez, 56; Dion York, 26; Oliver Bulong, 25, Kristopher

Gamarro, 22; Joseph Soto, 30; Jonah Labang, 21; and Johnathon Brown, 37. They were

booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center for Luring a Minor with a

Computer to Engage in Sex.

Undercover agents posed as juveniles online and after being solicited for sex by the adult suspects, a meeting was set up and the suspects were taken into custody, police stated.

The two-day Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) joint operation included detectives

and agents from the ICAC Task Force and FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force, to include

the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Henderson

Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, US Air Force Office of Special

Investigation, Nevada Attorney General and the North Las Vegas Police Department

participated in organizing and conducting the operation out of North Las Vegas.

The LVMPD reminds parents to discuss with their children the dangers of online

chats with strangers.

Parents are encouraged to routinely monitor their children’s activity on social media and other online applications to prevent them from becoming victims of a child

sex predator.

This operation was conducted as part of the ongoing efforts to reduce violent

crime and protect children in our community.

Anyone who may have been a victim of any of these subjects or has information about their

crimes is urged to contact the LVMPD Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force by

phone at 702-828-3111.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.