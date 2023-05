LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – One person has been killed after being hit by a car in the northwest valley.

It happened on Monday shortly before 9 p.m. near Cheyenne Avenue and Hualapai Way.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police told 8 News Now the person who was killed is believed to have run into the street before being hit by the car.

The person was initially taken to the hospital in serious condition before being pronounced dead.