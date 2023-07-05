LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – One person has died after a two-car crash resulted in a car fire, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

It happened on Wednesday at Rancho Drive and Bryn Mawr Avenue near Sahara Avenue and Oakey Boulevard shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Officers initially responded to a crash involving two cars when one of the cars caught fire. Two people were taken to area hospitals following the crash, police told 8 News Now.

One person had moderate injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Rancho Drive is closed in both directions between Corporate Drive and Glen Heather Way, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC). Drivers are advised to use other routes.