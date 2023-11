LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – One person is dead after a bus crash in the east Las Vegas valley, according to police. It happened shortly before 2:56 p.m. on Friday along East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police investigate deadly bus crash near Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard on Nov. 17, 2023. (RTC)

The bus driver remained at the scene and impairment is suspected, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Drivers should avoid the area during the police investigation.