LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A proposed plan to build a new Station Casinos resort in the northwest valley took another step forward this week.

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Planning Commission voted in favor of a 705,000-square-foot resort that will be built on land near the 215 and Losee.

215/Losee, site of planned casino resort in NLV (KLAS)

The Losee Station would include 600 rooms and the usual amenities, such as movie theaters and restaurants.

Station Casinos is also developing a resort in the southwest valley called Durango Station.

The resort will have 100,000 square feet of casino, convention, and entertainment space and plenty of restaurants, as well as a pool and a sportsbook.

Upon completion, the $750 million project will be set on 71 acres at Durango Drive and the 215 Southern Beltway.

It is expected to open in the fall of 2023.

The demolition of two other Station Casino properties, Texas Station and Fiesta Henderson began days ago.

Fiesta Rancho is also scheduled to be demolished soon.

The properties never reopened after the state-ordered closure at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. Once the demolition is complete on all three resorts, the properties will be sold, according to Station Casinos.

Station Casinos announced a few weeks ago that it also had plans to close the Wild Wild West Gambling Hall so that it can redevelop that site for a new resort.