Las Vegas Philharmonic returns to Smith Center stage on Oct. 23

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Philharmonic returns to live performances on Saturday, Oct. 23, at The Smith Center, kicking off the 2021-2022 season.

It will be the orchestra’s first live performance since March 2020.

Tickets starting at $29 are available at lvphil.org or through The Smith Center box office.

“I am thrilled to return to live music for and with our Las Vegas community,” Music Director Donato Cabrera said. “I have deeply missed the energy of performing with my colleagues and bringing beautiful music to our audiences.”

American Cellist Joshua Roman will make his debut as the Las Vegas Philharmonic’s first artist-in-residence as he takes the stage with the orchestra to perform Dvořák’s spirited cello concerto.

Cabrera and special guests will host a pre-concert conversation one hour prior to the performance in Reynolds Hall to discuss the works to be performed and the history behind the music. All ticket holders are invited to attend and participate.