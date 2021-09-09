Las Vegas Philharmonic prepares to return to the stage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A year-long intermission for the Las Vegas Philharmonic is finally wrapping up.

The orchestra will be back to performing beginning October 8, featuring several of Beethoven’s symphonies and new music.

There is also a holiday showcase now in the planning stages for the upcoming winter season.

Donato Cabrera the orchestra’s music director says the group is eagerly awaiting this new season of community engagement.

“The community has really responded with such excitement and enthusiasm for coming back to the Smith Center and performing and listening to live music again.”

Tickets for the upcoming concert series are now on sale.

