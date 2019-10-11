Las Vegas Philharmonic celebrates music of Danny Elfman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From Beetlejuice to Batman, the Las Vegas Philharmonic will present “The Music of Danny Elfman” at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts next month. The orchestra will perform music from movie collaborations between Elfman and Tim Burton.

Fans can hear tunes from some of the popular movies along with The Simpsons and more. You’re encouraged show up early and join in on pre-concert activities, including: trick-or-treating in the lobby, photo opportunities and live entertainment inspired by the band Oingo Boingo. Wearing a costume is also encouraged!

The performance is happening November 2. You can click HERE for more ticket information.