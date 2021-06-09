Las Vegas Philharmonic announces 2021-22 concert season at Reynolds Hall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Philharmonic today announced seven performances, marking a return to Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center for the 2021-22 concert season.

“From the moment the LVP went dark in the Spring of 2020, it was an absolute priority of mine to continue to share our mission of providing music, culture, and education to the city of Las Vegas and beyond,” Music Director Donato Cabrera said.

The first performance will be Nov. 20, and the season will end with a performance on May 7, 2022.

A 5-Concert Series subscription package includes January through May 2022 performances and is on sale now starting at $133. Subscribers save up to 10% when they renew before July 30 and can choose from five different seating price points. Subscribers can purchase additional single tickets with their subscription order at the same discount for any of the LVP performances in the season, including opening night and Very Vegas Holiday.

Single tickets will go on sale Tuesday, September 7. For more information or to place a subscription order, call 702-462-2008 or visit www.lvphil.org or The Smith Center Box Office.

“Cabrera has selected a season full of dynamic works including all of Beethoven’s Symphonies interwoven with contemporary works by female composers including Anna Clyne, Gabriela Lena Frank, Missy Mazzoli, Jessie Montgomery and Carolyn Shaw,” according to a news release.

“A special Very Vegas Holiday performance will welcome back local entertainers including Composers Showcase founder Keith Thompson and vocal illuminati including Travis Cloer and Clint Holmes along with Michelle Johnson and Vita Corimbi. Cabrera will also conduct a world premiere by composer Juan Pablo Contreras as part of a special commission in partnership with New Music USA,” the news release said.

Cabrera said, “The LVP continued to connect and reach out to our community in new ways. As it became apparent that we would finally be able to return to The Smith Center in the fall, I began planning a season of music that would acknowledge what we missed, but also look to the future. I cannot wait to share in live classical musical experiences with this community again.”

Contreras will compose a new orchestral work shining a light on our Mexican-American communities. Continuing the mission to enrich lives through music, culture and education, the Las Vegas Philharmonic established its first three-year artist-in-residence program with critically acclaimed cellist and artistic visionary, Joshua Roman. His residency begins on opening night, Saturday, November 20th with a performance of Beethoven’s Triple Concerto for Piano, Violin and Cello.