LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – AJ Holly Huth didn’t think twice to use the Genoa Pharmacy, now open inside The Center on Maryland Parkway and Lewis Avenue.

The pharmacy just recently opened this year. The Center and Genoa pharmacy leaders say this will bridge the gap for those needing to access healthcare in the LGBTQ community.

“It can be really intimidating when you go into these other places, you don’t know who you’re going to see and you don’t know how they’re going to treat you especially if you’re getting certain types of medication,” explained Huth. “It’s really convenient and I love the personal touch, that’s my favorite thing. Angie knows me and she knows what I need.”

Angie Gabriel, Genoa Healthcare site manager. She knows how critical the need is in the downtown area.

“A lot of patients here walk so it’s very difficult as far as transportation to go from someplace else to get their medication,” said Gabriel.

She knows the fear of discrimination and stigma affects access to healthcare. Her willingness to help a recent patient went beyond just providing HIV education but also providing financial assistance.

“When I ran his prescription, he had Medicare and it was a $1300 copay,” said Gabriel. “So, what we did was the clinic gave him samples to hold him over and that gave me enough time to find a grant to cover those $1300 in the meantime and we got him a grant for $7,500.”

Gabriel said not only do they hope to help those at the Center but in the surrounding community looking for help.

“It’s one thing to test positive for HIV but then worry about how you’re going to get your medications and that’s something we don’t want them to worry about, right? said Gabriel. “We want them on their medications and not worry and I think that’s one of the most rewarding things I’m able to do for these patients.”

Leanna Ramirez, Chief Clinical Officer at the Center says opening a pharmacy has been in the works for several years.

” We are dedicated not just through our individual patient and client care, but we have an obligation to the community as well to provide services and resources,” explained Ramirez.

“You can walk into our door; you see the window behind me. She’s right there, so you have access to that knowledge base who can help our patients.”

Genoa pharmacy inside the Center also helps service people with HIV, mental illness, substance disorders, and other healthcare needs.

For more information, you can call the Center at 702-733-9800 or click here: https://thecenterlv.org/