Las Vegas pharmacy cited for COVID-19 safety violations, employees not wearing masks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas pharmacy was cited and is facing a fine after state officials observed employees not wearing face coverings while in the pharmacy.

Nevada’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, fined Trinity Pharmacy $2,892. The pharmacy is located at 2797 S. Maryland Parkway.

During the week beginning Dec. 7, officials conducted 127 initial visits finding a 96% compliance rate statewide, 100% in the north, and 83% compliance in the south.

OSHA has issued a total of 191 notices of citation and penalty related to violations of required COVID-19 health and safety measures in effect since mid-March. On Sunday, Governor Steve Sisolak extended the statewide pause until Jan 15. The pause includes stricter mask requirements and small occupancies at restaurants, bars and gyms.

Aside from visiting businesses, OSHA investigates complaints of non-compliance it receives from the public and employees.

Workplace health and safety complaints can be reported to the Division by filing an online complaint at https://www.osha.gov/pls/osha7/eComplaintForm.html.