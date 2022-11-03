LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Multiple puppies were stolen from two pet stores during two different burglaries in the Spring Valley area, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Altogether, seven puppies are missing between Sahara Pets near Sahara and Durango, and Puppy World near Durango and Warm Springs. Police released five photos that show the two people inside the shops, a vehicle, and a person sitting on a bench Monday night.

Police release photo of burglary suspect. (Credit: LVMPD)

Security footage of puppy theft (LVMPD).

Security footage of puppy theft (LVMPD).

The thefts began at Sahara Pets. Security footage showed two people breaking into the puppy store on Oct. 24 before 8:00 a.m. Flyers at the store show five dogs were taken, worth thousands of dollars each: one vizsla, mini labradoodle, silky terrier, dachshund, and cavalier king each.

Then, on Nov. 1, Puppy World took a hit. Owner Trevor Duggan said multiple people drilled the front door lock and stole two puppies worth a combined $6,700.

In a statement, Duggan told 8 News Now, “they surveyed it Halloween day and went to two of my locations, and then came back Tuesday at 3 o’clock in the morning driving the same vehicle and same clothing.”

Though police have yet to apprehend any suspects in either investigation, Puppy World is familiar with grab-and-dash robberies. Sales Manager Matthew Baldwin said puppy thefts are commonly seen during the holiday season, day or night.

“Somebody was loving on a dog, I thought, but they actually picked up the puppy that they wanted, and they took off running out the door. They had their getaway driver, they hopped in the car,” Baldwin said inside the store Thursday afternoon while recounting a recent theft experience. “I ran around to try and stop them but I couldn’t abandon my other puppies.”

Though these runouts and thefts increase each year, it never becomes easier for those who form emotional connections to their puppies, said Baldwin.

“These are my babies. That’s why I get very emotional about it. So, if somebody wants to come and do something to one of my children, you know, I get very protective,” Baldwin said.

Metro police in the Spring Valley Area Command posted the security photos on Facebook hoping someone will recognize the individuals or the car in the photos and contact them. If you have any information, you can contact Detective H. Emry at (702) 828-1926 or by email at H13332E@LVMPD.com, or if you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.