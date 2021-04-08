Las Vegas performers to ‘Ignite’ the sky with show in the desert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A brand-new show is about to debut in a few weeks and it is hoping to ignite the desert sky. “Ignite” is the name of the show that is made up of several Las Vegas performers who have been in the dark for months because of the pandemic.

It has been in production for a while via Zoom because of the pandemic.

8 News Now was invited for the first in-person rehearsal, where about two dozen performers showcased their acts they have been practicing at home.

These are dancers from a variety of Las Vegas shows who were left in the dark when COVID-19 shut things down.

The creators of the production are from big shows from “O” and “Zumanity” from Cirque du Soleil who want to share their inspiration after months of quarantine.

“The costumes are a representation of the gritty of how life has been and fighting through this,” said performer Allison Burke. “We are going to be getting dusty in the desert in boots. I love we are going to be doing this together.”

Tickets are selling out quickly since it is a two-day show. There is transportation available and overnight lodging too.

Before and after the production, people will be able to enjoy the 40-acre property with a variety of food trucks, music and the great sunset of the Mojave Desert.

The show will take place at Sandy Valley Ranch on May 7th and 8th and social distancing will be enforced.

