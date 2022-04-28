LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas performer Donny Davis, who was found unresponsive inside a Strip hotel in February, died of ethanol and fentanyl intoxication, the Clark County coroner’s office said Thursday.

Davis, 43, a comedian, was discovered in a room at Resorts World on Feb. 22. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Davis appeared in the series “Chelsea Lately.” He also performed on stage in Britney Spears’ Las Vegas residency “Britney: Piece of Me.” He was also a longtime performer at Los Angeles’ Beacher’s Madhouse.

The coroner ruled Davis’ manner of death as accidental.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 05: Donny Davis as Mini Trump attends Jeff Beachers Madhouse Preview at Roosevelt Hotel on December 5, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Beacher’s Madhouse)

Investigators noted the suspicion of foul play in an incident report about the death. According to the report, firefighters who responded to the room “advised they thought there might be foul play due to the number of other subjects in the room and having trouble getting information from them.”

The report said Davis had spent the night drinking at the Strip property. A bartender had refused him service at one point “for being too intoxicated,” the report said.

No arrests have been made.