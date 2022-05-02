LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Clark County School District teacher and pastor who is accused of lewd and sexual acts on children has entered a guilty plea, according to court records.

Reynaldo Crespin, 59, is expected to be sentenced on August 15.

He was arrested on Feb. 19 in New Mexico after police issued an alert for his arrest. At the time Crespin did not fight extradition.

Reynaldo Crespin appears in a Las Vegas courtroom on April 4, 2022. (KLAS-TV)

Crespin was a pastor at New Horizon Christian Church, he was also a teacher at Hickey Elementary.

He faces two counts of sexual assault against a child under 14 and five counts of lewdness.

None of the charges are related to his employment at Hickey Elementary School.