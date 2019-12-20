Las Vegas pastor arrested on child sex assault charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pastor in Las Vegas was arrested Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a person who is underage. Bramwell Retana, 44, is accused of sexually assaulting someone under the age of 14 years old.

Metro Police said the victim said that the assault went on for several years. Retana was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on the following charges:

• Sexual Assault victim under 14

• Lure Child with Computer to Engage in Sexual Act

• Kidnap 1st degree sexually motivated

• Lewdness with a minor under 14 (7 Counts)

• Child Abuse

Detectives believe that due to his position, there may be additional unidentified victims.

Anyone with any information about this case, or anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Retana’s, is urged to contact the LVMPD Sexual Assault Juvenile Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.