LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2023 Pro Bowl games start this week and that means there will be lots of activities around the Las Vegas valley leading up to the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11, at Allegiant Stadium.

There is a list of local events in the story link below:

One of the places where fans can watch the Pro Bowl game is at Topgolf. There are more than 300 screens and plenty of food selections for any party. Reservations for Super Bowl day are advised.

You can find more information on what Pro Bowl events are televised here.