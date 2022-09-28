Michael Workman, 39, is facing three counts of attempted burglary of a business and five counts of burglary of a business. (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of violating his parole, breaking into several valley businesses with crowbars, and stealing money and other items.

Michael Workman, 39, is facing three counts of attempted burglary of a business and five counts of burglary of a business.

Workman had allegedly committed the burglaries in a similar way each time, wearing certain clothing and driving a stolen vehicle.

On an unknown date, Workman broke into a business in the 4700 block of Rancho Drive at around 3:30 a.m. and stole an empty toolbox, a cash register, $25, a computer, and work boots, according to his arrest report.

On Wednesday, Aug. 10, Workman went to a gas station in the 2400 block of Jones Blvd. and tried to use the crowbar to break into a car wash coin machine but was unsuccessful, the report said.

On Thursday, Aug. 11, Workman broke into a business in the 6400 block of Lake Mead Blvd. and stole candy, water, and detergent pods after checking the registers and finding they were empty, the report said.

On Monday, Aug. 22, Workman tried to break into a business in the 4000 block of Spring Mountain Road at around 5 a.m. but wasn’t able to open the doors, the report said. Police said he caused thousands of dollars of damage to the doors.

On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Workman tried to break into a business in the 2200 block of Rainbow Blvd. just before 2:40 a.m. but failed and left, according to the report. He then allegedly returned at around 3:15 a.m. and tried to break in again using what appeared to be a crowbar, but failed again.

On Saturday, Aug. 27, Workman broke into a business in the 1700 block of Buffalo Drive by using three different crowbars to pry open the front door, the report said. He allegedly stole a cash register containing roughly $2,000 to $4,000, a tip jar containing roughly $250, several ceramic water jug vases, and a speaker.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, Workman broke into a business in the 6500 block of Buffalo Drive at around 12:30 a.m. with what seemed to be a yellow crowbar, the report said. A person reporting the burglary later said he stole a coin tray with roughly $200 in it.

Later that morning on Sept. 3, Workman allegedly broke into a business in the 8400 block of Lake Mead Blvd just after 2 a.m. with what police described as a “yellow steel tool” used to pry open the door. He walked past cash registers and valuable items on the front desk and went toward the back cabinets before walking out with nothing, according to the report. Nothing was reported as stolen from the business.

On Friday, Sept. 23, Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers responded to reports of a parole violation and checked in on Workman, who they said was living in a shed in the back of his grandmother’s house.

Officers found that a white Nissan in his driveway, similar to a vehicle used in the burglaries, also had a stolen license plate.

Workman was initially arrested on a charge of violating his probation. Police then executed a search warrant of the home and found several crowbars and clothes that matched those worn by the burglary suspect in different surveillance videos.

After this, he was charged with several counts of burglary and attempted burglary. He was being held at the Clark County Detention Center Wednesday.