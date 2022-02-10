Las Vegas parents react to Gov. Sisolak lifting mask mandate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Since Governor Steve Sisolak rescinded Nevada’s mask mandate Thursday, 8 News Now spoke to valley parents about what this will mean for their kids moving forward.

“We were elated,” Clark County School District parent and teacher Derek Thomas said of the decision.

After nearly two years of restrictions, the news of the mandate being dropped was significant for everyone, but parents said it’s especially crucial for local children.

Following the governor’s announcement Thursday morning, CCSD issued a statement saying masks would no longer be required after the end of the same school day.

“Masks will no longer be required on CCSD campuses, schools, or facilities but will remain required on school buses,” officials said in a statement. “Because COVID-19 continues, students and employees of CCSD can make the individual choice to continue masking. At this time, all other COVID-19 mitigation measures remain in effect.”

Many, including Thomas, told 8 News Now face coverings have been a challenge in and out of the classroom; he thinks Friday will mark a new beginning.

“I have to understand who some of my students are,” Thomas explained. “Because I’ve only seen their eyes, and I get to actually meet them now.”

Yet some, like Christina Brooks, said it’s too soon, especially for immunocompromised people. She said she wants more options for her daughter to feel safe.

“The governor did not think this through,” Brooks said. “We should have had some warning.”

Regardless of whether you are for or against the change, many are still embracing it, ready to experience life in a post-pandemic world.

“I understand why we had to do it,” Thomas said of the mandate. “But hopefully, we won’t have to do it anymore.”

Students, teachers, and staff will no longer have to wear masks on campuses or at district facilities, but they still will be required on school buses.

Anyone who wants to wear a mask still has the option at school.