Las Vegas OKs new leaders for fire, public safety departments

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City Council on Wednesday approved Jeff Buchanan as Fire Chief of Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, and Louis Molina as the head of the city’s Department of Public Safety.

Buchanan had been acting fire chief for the past four months.

Molina brings a background in policing, district attorney’s office experience and corrections. He most recently served as the first deputy commissioner for the Westchester County, New York Department of Corrections.

UNLV Football Head Coach Marcus Arroyo and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Acting Chief Jeff Buchanan are shown on Friday, Sept. 11 at the STRAT, where coaches and firefighters ascended the stairs inside the tower. (Courtesy of Golden Entertainment, Inc.)

City Manager Jorge Cervantes selected Buchanan and Molina after a recruitment process.

The City Council’s vote to ratify both Buchanan and Molina was unanimous.

Buchanan has been the senior deputy fire chief since he joined the department in February, and for the past four months has been in a dual role as acting fire chief. Prior to his arrival at the city of Las Vegas, Buchanan was a deputy fire chief for the Clark County Fire Department. Before joining Clark County, Buchanan was with the city of North Las Vegas for 13 years. He served in the positions of firefighter, paramedic, SWAT medic, EMS captain, training captain, fire captain, assistant fire chief and acting fire chief.

In 2013, Buchanan was appointed fire chief for North Las Vegas, and later accepted a dual role and was named the interim city manager.

He has taught and built curriculum for the National Fire Academy in its leadership programs, and holds Master of Business Administration and Master of Public Administration degrees. Buchanan is the first vice president for the Nevada Fire Chiefs Association and chair of the governor-appointed Board of Fire Services for the State of Nevada.

Molina is a second-generation, decorated veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps with more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement. He will lead the city’s Department of Public Safety, which provides the public with law enforcement and detention services. This department manages the city jail and includes the deputy city marshals (who provide public safety at city parks and facilities) as well as animal control services.

Molina holds a number of academic degrees including a Master of Arts degree in Human Rights Studies from Columbia University Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. He studied abroad at the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom and most recently received a scholarship from the Harvard Business School Fund for Leadership & Innovation. Molina also has completed the Harvard Business School General Management Program.